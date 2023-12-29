DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has a new exhibit that highlights enlisted personnel.

The new exhibit, known as the Enlisted Force Exhibit, calls them the “backbone of daily operations of the U.S. Department of the Air Force throughout its 76-year history,” according to a press release.

The exhibit took over three years to construct and contains 40 elements that showcase the contributions of these individuals.

“The men and women of our enlisted corps are not merely participants in the chronicles of our nation’s defense, but they are architects of history,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “Our heritage is rooted in the ideals of integrity, service, and excellence. A tapestry woven with the threads of sacrifice and valor.”

According to the release, 80% of the Department of the Air Force is composed of enlisted airmen and guardians.

Check the link to see a complete list of elements occupying the Enlisted Force Exhibit.