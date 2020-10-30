Fast results, false positive potential; doctors share how UD’s new COVID testing works

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is transitioning to Anterior Nasal Swab Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for randomly testing students. This test is quicker with results and less invasive.

Dr. John Allen with Premier Health says the Anterior Nasal Swab is great for screening a large group of people, as opposed to the nasopharyngeal PCR test which probes deeper into the nasal cavity.

“A screening test is what UD is using this for which is absolutely appropriate even if it has a little less accuracy,” said Dr. Allen.

Anterior Nasal Swab PCR tests are known to have a larger margin of error than other tests according to Dr. Allen, so they should be followed with a nasopharyngeal PCR test if the result comes back positive.

According to Dr. Allen, the test results are more likely to be false positive. He says rarely do test results come back false negative which can help UD officials keep students and staff safe.

“When we want to screen a large group of people we want to get results back a little quicker so we trade a bit of accuracy for that speed,” he said.

The Anterior Nasal Swab PCR results will only take 20 minutes to return and they will be done right at the testing site. Results for the Nasopharyngeal PCR test have to be sent to a lab for testing which could take days.

Officials say, since transitioning to the new tests this week, they were able to get individuals who tested positive into isolation within 90 minutes of taking the test. The number of students and their identities were not released. But officials shared that they believe this can keep students from continuing to intermingle with the population while awaiting test results.

If a student tests positive they will be allowed to return to their home, and pack their things before being isolated.

The school plans to continue nasopharyngeal PCR tests at the Student Health Center and Premier After-Hours Urgent Care for those with symptoms and as medically warranted in other cases.