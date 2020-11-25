New travel procedures at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While many people are choosing to skip Thanksgiving travel this year, officials at Dayton International Airport said they’re doing what they can to make air travel as safe as possible.

On Wednesday, passengers said they noticed some changes. “Before you even get on the plane you have to wait a little extra longer because they tell you that they already sanitized the whole plane,” said Christopher Muriel.

Passenger, Karlie Noth said, “The biggest change that I noticed was probably the seating and when you first get on the plane they give you these little packs of hand sanitizer so that was very convenient they actually gave you a couple throughout the whole flight.”

Dayton International Airport said it has a few updated touchless check-in features, including TSA’s new credential authorization technology.

“This will help to verify identifications quickly as you’re passing through. You will not have to hand them your boarding pass, however, you should be checked-in, and have your boarding pass available either electronically or physically in case they need to view that,” said Linda Hughes, an Air Service Administrator.

The other is update is the kiosk in the lobby, which was installed when airlines stopped accepting cash payments. It’s used to convert cash to a pre-paid debit card to pay for your baggage fees.

Some passengers said the changes in the airport and on-board helped them feel more comfortable flying.

“Seating was spaced out and there’s one seat in between two people. The middle seat was empty and it was very spacious and beautiful. I loved it,” Noth said.