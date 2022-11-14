Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Council is beginning to draft a new traffic circle to build downtown after they’ve reported a high volume of traffic and accidents.

“It’s two lanes of traffic going in each direction north and south and with the memorial in the middle, you really have to jog to the right or to the left depending on which way you’re going,” said Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson. “If you’re going to fast, it can get a little scary going through there.”

City staff say more than 50 accidents have occurred near this area in the last several years, plus a recent accident caused serious damage to the Veterans Memorial and flag pole which had to be removed.

“In the last three years, we’ve had 54 accidents downtown, 14 of which have been personal injury accidents,” said Anderson.

Traffic will begin to merge into one lane starting at Dayton Drive and Xenia Drive as well as Pleasant Avenue and Grand Avenue. The merge will slow vehicles down for a straighter flow of traffic, improving safety for drivers and pedestrians. Anderson says the causes behind the 54 accidents vary between distracted driving, poor visibility at night and more, but hopefully, a traffic circle will be a long term solution.

“We dedicated $250,000 in ARPA funds to address this situation but it’s not enough for what we want to do so we hope to use that money to leverage other funds that will be part of the process in the next several years to find grants and funds to pull this together,” said Anderson.

Construction won’t begin for several years but in the meantime, city staff say they will be implementing short term solutions to maintain safety downtown.