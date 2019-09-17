New title office in Clark County first in state with drive-thru

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The brand new title office in Springfield is the first in the state to have a drive-thru.

Melissa Tuttle, the Clark County Clerk of Courts, said the location in the Southern Village is just a week old so it’s not very busy just yet, but believes when the word of mouth travels, that will change.

It’s a former Huntington Bank branch and Tuttle said they are still in the process of getting everything up and running but said it’as already getting great reviews from residents.

“When I ran in 2016, I always heard complaints about people having to try to find parking downtown, that it wasn’t near a BMV location, and that it wasn’t as convenient for many people,” said Tuttle.

She said when she was elected in 2017, there were only two title office locations, one in New Carlisle and the other in downtown Springfield.

This one is an addition to those two, and is located in the Southern Village in the same complex as the BMV and has a drive-thru.

“I was telling people and they were like ‘I would’ve driven 30 miles out of my way to not get my kids out of the car,” said Tuttle.

Tuttle said transactions normally only take a few minutes so this has been a vision of hers for a while, and foresees this becoming the new location as they will hopefully employ two people to work the drive-thru window and are transitioning to a smaller office downtown.

The former bank branch has been vacant since 2013 so Tuttle is excited to be breathing new life into the area.

“We’re going to be moving in more furniture, and we have an application in with the Department of State to also do passports at this location,” said Tuttle.

Any Ohio resident is welcome to use the title location which oversees titles for motor vehicles, watercraft, mobile homes, and more.

