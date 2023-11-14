Prior coverage above: 2023 Dayton Air Show wraps up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ticket pricing is going to work a little differently next year for the Dayton Air Show.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 14, the first 1,000 tickets to the 2024 Dayton Air Show — 500 for Saturday and 500 for Sunday — will be sold for $20 per ticket including parking. This is meant to be a special deal for the loyal fans of the air show, said a release.

Once the first 1,000 tickets have been sold, the next 1,000 tickets — again, 500 for Saturday and Sunday each — will be sold for $25 per ticket including parking.

The following 5,000 tickets — 2,500 for Saturday and 2,500 for Sunday — will be sold for $30 per ticket including parking.

After the tickets have sold out for these special offers, tickets will be sold for $35 including parking until the day of the show. Tickets at the gate will be $39 and include parking.

The Family 4 Pack is also available for purchase and is remaining at the same price of $99.

The 2024 Dayton Air Show will be taking place June 22-23. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.