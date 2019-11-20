New Taco Bell menu item to be tested at Dayton locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Taco Bell is testing out their new Crispy Tortilla Chicken right here in Dayton starting Thursday.

Crispy Tortilla Chicken features Taco Bell’s new premium, all-white meat chicken seasoned in bold jalapeno buttermilk-flavored marinade, and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.

The strips will be served with a signature new Creamy Chili Pepper Sauce, and you can also have it served inside a taco.





Officials with Taco Bell tell 2 NEWS their Test Kitchen created nearly 100 iterations before landing on the current recipe.

Starting Thursday, the menu item will test in Houston and Dayton before being released everywhere in 2020.

You can order the taco for $1.99, $2.99 for a 2-piece, $3.99 for a 3-piece and can be found in $5 and $7 boxes.

