TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, or Trotwood CIC, purchased what was the Sears building in the former Salem Mall back in the fall of 2019. Their goal in purchasing it was to turn the space into a community-based market. Now, Trotwood CIC is looking to Trotwood residents for their input on the space.

“So having full control of it CIC has been embarking on a visioning process to get input from the city at large and residents. What is it we would like to see there,” said Trotwood CIC Executive Director Chad Downing.

In hopes of giving the space proper new life, Downing said he and his team are working with institutional partners in the region, along with a group of University of Dayton Senior Engineering students to create a survey. The survey will ask Trotwood community members to express their thoughts on community needs which would then be placed into the upcoming marketplace site.”That information is going to be extremely valuable in helping to drive this forward. In showing potential financiers that there is significant commitment from the residents to support the activities we’re going to be placing into this facility,” said Downing.

Downing also said the funding for the project continues to come in, including assistance from Ohio Republican Congressman Michael Turner. “We currently have in the Appropriations Bill …the federal level of two million dollar assistance to the Trotwood community to help the redevelopment of that community. We discussed how that might be able to be of assistance to their work,” said Turner.

The goal for Downing and his team is to have this project completed sooner than later. “So my hope is that here within the next 12 to 18 months we would see construction starting on a rehabilitation on most of the components of the building,” said Downing.

The survey closes on March 4. To learn more about the survey, click here.