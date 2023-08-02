DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, August 1, Eric Hughes began his term as superintendent of Miami East Local Schools.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Hughes was approved as superintendent in May, and his three-year contract went into effect on Monday.

Hughes has served in education for many years including teaching at Boone County schools, serving as principal for Franklin Monroe Elementary, Northmont High School west unit followed by his most recent position at Washington Primary School.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be the next superintendent at Miami East Local Schools. I look forward to getting to know the students, staff, families, and community,” Hughes said in a release announcing his appointment.

“Miami East has a rich tradition of academic excellence, extracurricular programs, and great community support. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to being part of the Miami East family.”