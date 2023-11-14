SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Mayor-elect Rob Rue was sworn into office on Tuesday, Nov. 14 by City Clerk Jill Pierce.

Rue is filling the seat vacated by former Mayor Warren Copeland, who recently announced his immediate retirement to focus on his health and family.

Rue was elected in the Nov. 7 general election. He will be sworn into his newly elected term during the regularly scheduled Commission meeting on Jan. 2, 2024.

“I want to thank Warren Copeland for his many years of dedicated service to our community as commissioner and mayor and as one of the longest standing mayors in the State of Ohio,” said Rue.

Rue has been serving on City Commission since 2018 and represents Springfield on various city and community boards, including the Clark County Land Bank, and the National Trails Parks and Recreation District.

Springfield City Commission is currently accepting applications for candidates to fill the open Commissioner seat made vacant by Rue’s transition to mayor. The selected candidate will complete the term of Rue’s vacated seat, which expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

Interested applicants can complete an online application by visiting springfieldohio.gov. The application deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.