New sports complex proposed for the City of Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The company Flyght Development filed a rezoning application with the City of Trotwood for a 32-acre plot of land that appears to be a sports complex.

Former Trotwood-Madison and UD basketball star Chris Wright is proposing a project called “Flyghtwood.” The plot of land sit between Denlinger Road and the State Route 49 connector.

According to documents provided with the application, the development would include baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, volleyball courts, a water park and an indoor sports space.

Trotwood City Council will consider this proposal at its next meeting Monday, April 5.