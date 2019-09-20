New security cameras seek to eliminate blind spots at Darke Co. courthouse

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 50 security cameras will soon be installed at the courthouse in Darke County as part of a security update project.

48 cameras will be installed inside the building, while seven will be placed on the exterior, our partners at The Daily Advocate report.

The project will cost $124,286.56.

County commissioners approved a quote of over $122,000 during their Wednesday meeting for the purchase and installation of the Axis multi-megapixel cameras, which will be bought from Northwest Ohio Security Systems of Lima.

Close to $2,000 was also approved for Texas-based Secure Tech Systems Inc. for a Wave Plus Output Relay Expansion Board, including on-site setup and training.

“We’re seeking to eliminate blind spots,” said Chief Deputy Mark Whitaker concerning the number of new cameras being installed. “We’ll be upgrading all areas,” of public access inside the courthouse.

The installation is part of construction on the new rear entrance to the courthouse.

The security system will also include panic buttons that can alert the county dispatch if there is a problem at the courthouse.

Whitaker says the cameras will be installed “fairly soon.”

