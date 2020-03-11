DPS announces new sanitation guidelines, preventative measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Dayton Public School system. However, administrators are monitoring the coronavirus situation. Right now, according to the superintendent, there are no plans to close any schools or buildings.

“We’re going to be very cautious about closing. We’re also going to be very cautious about our students’ health and our staff’s health,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, DPS superintendent. “To close a district down with 26 buildings because you have potentially a few sick students is not educationally sound.”

The district is announcing their plans to step up all sanitation processes.

“We’ve asked custodians to do a little extra cleaning on doorknobs, handles, stairwells, all those kinds of things where there could be any type of a germ,” said Dr. Lolli.

The fronts and backs of bus seats will be disinfected daily. A sanitation plan is being developed for shared equipment like art and music supplies. There is also more hand sanitizer and hand sanitation wipes being made readily available in classes. In addition to these measures, Dr. Lolli says the district has released instructional videos on how to wash your hands for students and will provide more health information to parents in the coming days.

“We’re working to be preventative and make sure that we are allowing our parents to understand what they can do at home, as well as what we can do here for our staff [and] for our students,” said Dr. Lolli.

DPS is also canceling all field trips for the time being in order to limit exposure to the virus.

“We are basically keeping ourselves contained here in our schools and hopefully moving forward with the preventative measure,” said Dr. Lolli.

Parents are being asked to transport their own students to competitions and events such as the State Science Fair.

All sports travel will continue because there have been no changes to league schedules.