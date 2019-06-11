New Richmond 4-H feeds Dayton tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Richmond’s 4-H members handed out 150 sack lunches on Tuesday to people affected by the tornado outbreak in Old North Dayton.

Laura Prescott, a parent with the group, said she hoped the kids with her learn about the difference between community service and service learning.

“Service learning is them actually getting out, working in the community hands-on and making a difference,” Prescott said.

At least a dozen 4-H members joined her. In just three hours, they covered 10 blocks.

“We’re trying to pass out the lunches to workers, homeowners, residents or business owners, whoever we can try to give them to,” Prescott said.

The group was amazed by the amount of damage along with the realization of how long and extensive the road to recovery would be.

While normalcy is far in the distance, 4-H hopes their helping hands can help get someone at least through the day.

“That’s part of what 4-H is. It’s taking care of your community and using your hands for the service of others,” said Prescott.

