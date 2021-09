SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A new, large retail distribution center may be coming to Springfield.

The Springfield City Commission approved two ordinances at its meeting Tuesday related to the proposed project at Prime Ohio II Industrial Park.

The facility would be 850,000 square-feet, but it could expand in the future. It is expected to create nearly 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs.

The company that may be bringing the new facility has not been named yet.