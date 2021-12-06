BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – You may see a new restaurant at The Greene in Beavercreek this spring.

According to a release, Club Oceano will be opening the Mode X Tequila Bistro to bring its restaurant experience to Beavercreek.

Club Oceano describes the restaurant as being geared toward a Latin American theme and menu. Options will include Mexican cuisine such as tamales, chilaquiles, traditional tacos and other traditional meals.

Renovations are already underway at the new space, and Club Oceano said it hopes to open the new Mode X Tequila Bistro in mid-March of 2022.