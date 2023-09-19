DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new restaurant has opened its doors in the Oregon District.

CULTURE, located at 416 E. Fifth Street, features 14 different items on their menu, including nachos, mac and cheese, sandwiches and burgers.

Restaurant officials say it took a lot of hard work to get to this moment, but it was all worth it.

“It’s exciting for us to actually own a restaurant and have something for us to call home and to do things our way,” Dane Shipp, the restaurant’s owner and chef, said.

Shipp has been cooking professionally for the last 14 years and has hosted pop-up events around the Miami Valley. He known for always having different food items on his menu.

CULTURE is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

To stay up to date on the restaurant, you can visit Shipp’s Instagram page.