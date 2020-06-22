New rest area completed on I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The eastbound rest area on I-70 has been completed, which is a small part of larger rehabilitation project along the interstate, which includes resurfacing and repairing of pavement.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that with pavement work ending last week and striping at the rest area completed, restrictions on I-70 and the closure of the facility were lifted Monday, June 22.

For additional information regarding lane restrictions for these projects, as well as ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.