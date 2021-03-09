New residential building planned for downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio developer has announced plans to build a new residential complex near Day-Air Ballpark. By next fall the lot on the corner of First and Patterson will be transformed into a five-story building, the latest in a string of new developments in downtown Dayton.

Sandy Gudorf is the President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. She says, “They wouldn’t be investing in downtown, or in our community, if they didn’t feel there was a huge demand.”

Gudorf hopes that demand will grow. Dublin, Ohio-based developer Crawford Hoying is building a new, five-story building that will be called The Sutton, which Gudorf says is slightly different from other projects. “It will be focused on one-bedroom units and their micro-units as they call them.”

The Sutton will be a multi-family rental building with 71 units, a fitness center, and outdoor patio space. Crawford Hoying already has a big imprint in Dayton, with the Delco Lofts, the Water Street Apartments, and the newly-opened Centerfield Flats.

Jeff Hoagland is the President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. He says the new construction is a sign of what’s to come. “I look forward to seeing more of these residential developments, because that does help the overall economy and the economic development efforts we’re all pushing so hard to get.”

Gudorf hopes more investment downtown will convince people to move as the effects of the pandemic ease up. “We have seen a little bit of slowing, but I think it was pandemic-related in that people weren’t moving or thinking about moving.”

Sandy Gudorf says there are another $500 million worth of investments in the pipeline, which analysts hope signals to employers the Dayton market is a strong place to move to.