New recovery center opens in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new recovery center is open after it held a grand opening on Friday in Dayton.
OneFifteen is a non-profit organization that has a treatment center, rehabilitation housing, and wrap-around service at its new campus on Hopeland Street.
Dignitaries such as Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), and U.S. Representative Mike Turner (OH-10) were on hand, as well as executives from local health care systems.
