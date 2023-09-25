DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 100 local jobs are expected to be created thanks to a new project.

Gov. Mike DeWine approved assistance for Dine Development Corporation; DDC IT Services, LLC; Dine Source LLC in Montgomery County. One hundred new full-time positions are expected to be created with the project.

DeWine’s office says the project will be located in the city of Dayton. It is estimated the project will generate $12 million in new annual payroll while retaining $22 million in existing payroll.

“DDC delivers IT, professional, and environmental services to government agencies and commercial firms,” DeWine’s office said. “DDC has a broad span of IT services including data enablement, data science, cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and modern software design.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) allotted the project a 2.178 percent, nine-year Job Creation tax credit.

Five other projects across the state received funding as well.