Video from an August report on employment rates in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three new approved projects approved are bringing more jobs to Ohio.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced their approval of three new investment projects, including one in Montgomery County. JobsOhio and its regional partners first presented the projects to Ohio’s Tax Credit Authority during its monthly meeting.

With DeWine’s approval, Joby Aero, Inc., an aerospace company, was awarded a 2.055 percent, 30-year job creation tax credit.

Joby’s new location in Dayton is expected to create 2,000 full-time positions, have $140 million in annual payroll and make up to 500 aircraft per year. The new Dayton-based facility will manufacture electrical vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts.

The two other projects approved will operate out of Cleveland.