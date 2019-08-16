New program director announced for MBAC

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Minority Business Assistance Center has announced its new program director.

Senay Semere, most recently Director of Media and Film for HXOUSE, a Toronto-based business incubator and accelerator, was named as the program director of MBAC, overseeing the Center’s work of aiding development of minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses in a 12-county region.

Semere, who also served as a business strategist for Lamp Apparel of Columbus, will begin in Dayton on Aug. 26.

The Greater Dayton MBAC is a part of the Ohio Development Services Agency and is operated by the Dayton Human Relations Council (HRC.)

“We are excited about the addition of Senay Semere to the Human Relations Council team,” Erica Fields, HRC executive director, said. “His passion and commitment to the mission, coupled with his business development experience, will enable him to hit the ground running, expand our reach, and introduce innovative approaches.”

“We are pleased to welcome Senay Semere as the new Director of the Dayton Region Minority Business Assistance Center,” Jeffrey L. Johnson, Chief of the Development Services Agency Minority Business Development Division, said. “Senay is a proven consensus builder, which will be a tremendous asset in building relationships and marketing MBAC services throughout the Dayton region. As an entrepreneur, Senay will be able to relate well with our business partners and the challenges they face in trying to sustain and grow their businesses. We look forward to supporting Senay in the advancement of the mission of minority business development in the 12-county region.”

