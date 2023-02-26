DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new professional team for cornhole has made its way to the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Riders have made their way to the Miami Valley and has landed at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway in Dayton. The new team will be a part of a bigger team of a league, called the Major League Cornhole (MLC).

Tyler Scott is the commissioner and majority owner of Major League Cornhole.

Scott tells 2 NEWS players that are eligible to be players on the team will be able to receive benefits from the team.

“Currently year one, we have players who are eligible to be on a team is 18 and above, but players who will play on a team will enjoy free travel paid for by the team, they will enjoy lodging paid for by the team, as well as a wage win or lose, paid for by the team,” Scott said.

The MLC will not be your ordinary game of cornhole, the commissioner says.

“What the MLC has done differently is we created cornhole and put it into a match setting, instead of a tournament-based setting.”

The Ohio Riders are also planning to partner with different charities and non-profits to continue giving back to the community.