New positions added to improve Preble Co. safety

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Preble County Commissioners approved adding two new positions to the sheriff’s office at a meeting Monday.

“We’re just trying to get some additional resources to be able to provide a better service to the public and to relieve some pressure on the staff,” states Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Funding for the positions was previously voted down last year, but the sheriff says there’s always been a need.

“Public safety is expensive,” admits the Sheriff. “And the demand on law enforcement from the public does not get any lighter by any means.”

Another corrections officer and a road deputy will join Sheriff Simpson’s staff.

“Having two deputies on the roads at one time is just not enough. It’s not enough. If two cars are in one section of the county, that means we have zero cars in another section of the county,” says Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech.

Creech is a big supporter of the Sheriff’s Office and has been pushing to get the new positions approved.

“We have a very conservative sheriff. He doesn’t ask for anything he doesn’t need. And I just felt like it’s worth the time,” says Creech.

The new positions come at a cost of roughly $200,000. The money includes salaries, benefits, and a patrol car. With the cost also comes a return. The additions are designed to cut down overtime, reduce office response times, and ideally improve overall public safety.

“I’ve got a tremendous staff that come in there and bust their butts everyday to serve the public here in the county,” says the sheriff.

