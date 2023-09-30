VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Helke Park in Vandalia just received a fun new upgrade.

The City of Vandalia recently built a new playground at Helke Park, located at 829 Randler Ave. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at noon on Sept. 30 to celebrate.

Face painting, giveaways, and Kona Ice were part of the event, according to the City of Vandalia’s Facebook page.

The new playground is accessible and welcoming to kids of all abilities.

Helke Park also has six tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, two volleyball courts, a Disc Golf course and more. Find more about the park here.