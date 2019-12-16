New partnership leads to new innovation center at UD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new partnership is hoping to create jobs in the Miami Valley, according to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

A $14 million innovation center will be built at the University of Dayton’s Research Institute and is expected to create 20 jobs. The new innovation center will be a partnership between General Electric, the University of Dayton, Sinclair, and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The facility will aim to support advances in electric power.

