New Paris woman killed in Preble County motorcycle crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A New Paris woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Preble County.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on US-40, just west of Oxford Gettysburg Road.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle was driving east on US-40 when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck driving west on US-40.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s been identified as 48-year-old Krista M. Jones from New Paris. Investigators say Jones was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

