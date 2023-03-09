DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio launched new dashboards aimed to reduce overdose deaths across the state. Miami Valley community leaders and health experts said this data could save lives and help them improve their services.

So far, there have been 62 overdose deaths in Montgomery County this year. That is down slightly from this time last year.

Now, local data, and all data statewide, will be compiled in one place. The state launched dashboards that contain data like the number of overdose deaths, units of naloxone distributed and people treated for opioid use.

Families of Addicts (FOA) Executive Director Anita Kitchen said it could provide new perspective of what’s going on in our communities.

“When you’re talking almost a person a day in our county is dying, think of how many people out there have an addiction issue,” Kitchen said.

There were 319 overdose deaths in Montgomery County last year, down 5.3% from 2021. However, Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC), said overdoses are still a major concern.

“Way too many people are still dying from overdoses, and remember, that’s a 100% preventable thing,” Suffoletto said.

All 88 counties in Ohio will contribute to the dashboards, which will standardize the data and provide easy-access to government officials, agencies and community partners.

“The more data that’s available, the better, because data is what is used to make decisions not only here at public health, but all of our community partners,” Suffoletto said.

Kitchen says having access to this data could help FOA decide what parts of the community need their support.

“Maybe focus more attention over here because there’s a greater upswing over in this area and, you know, do more outreach to families and stop in certain areas,” Kitchen said. “So I think it’s going to be very vital for us because we’re going to be able to focus our services more to where they’re needed.”

PHDMC’s Community Overdose Action Team has resources and more information available here.