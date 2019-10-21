New Ohio law bans telephone solicitations after car accident

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – A new law in Ohio prohibits chiropractors and other health care practitioners to immediately call people who were involved in a car crash, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

According to the new bill, professionals must now wait at least 30 days after a crash or crime to call, text, or email the individual involved in the incident. Yost says that the new law forces any correspondence within 30 days must be made via the United States Postal Service.

“The General Assembly drew a line in the sand and we stand ready to enforce the law,” Yost said.

Violations of the law can be reported to Yost’s office at 1-800-282-0515. Violators could face a $5,000 fine for each violation and a $25,000 fine for each subsequent violation. Those who break the law could also lose their medical license.

