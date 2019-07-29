New non-profit hopes to flip abandoned houses in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has started a non-profit that will offer a new way for those in need to obtain a home.

With thousands of abandoned and foreclosed homes sitting and collecting dust in Dayton, Mark Winkle decided enough was enough.

He launched a new program called A Home For Everyone that is part of his non-profit 501(C)(3) Please Help me Now.

“Everyone says the American Dream is dead. You can’t afford to buy your own house anymore. Well… with our process, home ownership is easy,” said Winkle.

Starting in August, the non-profit will purchase abandoned and foreclosed homes with the goal of rehabbing them to getting families in them.

The catch: the prospective home owners/leasers will have to be proactive and take part in the renovations.

Winkle said, “We will take $15 an hour off of your down payment towards the purchase price of the house.”

Winkle says the concept is similar to Habitat for Humanity but with a focus on renovations, not new houses.

“With Habitat you can’t be on welfare. You can’t be on SSI. With ours it’s a land contract. You don’t own it. It’s technically a lease with an option to buy,” said Winkle.

A Home For Everyone plans to partner with local shelters, but they still need volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering or getting help with finding a house click here.

The non-profit is hoping to partner with contractors that want to give back to their community.

Winkle says watching people work for something while enjoying what goes into home ownership is a priceless experience.

“They can make that house their own. They can build memories for the future in that house,” said Winkle.

The non-profit says the goal is to help people who are paying nearly $1,000 a month in rent and also struggling to get by. They’d like to help people transition from from renting to paying a $500 mortgage.

