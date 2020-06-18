New mural in Dayton serves as reminder recovery is possible

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mural is now featured on the Dayton Fellowship Club to remind people struggling with addiction that recovery is possible.

Morris Howard is the master behind the mural that spans the length of the building on Germantown Street.

“When I was a kid, I knew what I wanted to do. I always wanted to be an artist,” says Morris.

The lighthouse represents hope, and the bright colors serve as a stark contrast to a darkness some face.

The painting is deeply personal for Morris. He’s been in recovery for 29 years.

“I never thought that I would be in the position that I’m in today. So it’s always good to give something back,” says Morris.

He shares a connection with Alan Walder who commissioned him to paint the mural.

“With drug use–all. Whatever was out in the streets, I would use it,” admits Alan.

In recovery since 1990, Alan is a founding member of the Dayton Fellowship Club.

“It’s for really to help us have a better community. So, addiction affects all cultures,” states Alan.

With support from organizations like ADAMHS and RAMCO, the nonprofit helps people navigate through challenges and rough patches.

“I have a purpose driven life, and then the purpose to witness other people get it as we say, or get in recovery, gives you a sense of you know, accomplishment,” smiles Alan.

Morris started the mural in September. It’s now a permanent fixture helping addicts to keep their sights set on hope.

“It’s for the community. It’s not for me. It’s for everybody,” says Morris.

An official dedication ceremony for the mural will be held Friday at 4 p.m.