DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new crisis care center will be unveiled to the community on Monday, April 24.

The Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center will be a 24/7 emergency care center for people going through a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

This center comes to Montgomery County through a partnership between Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) and RI International.

RI International reportedly created a model called “Crisis Now” which includes three points: someone to call, someone to come to you and someplace safe to go.

ADAMHS launched the first two parts last year with a Crisis Now hotline and a mobile unit. The hotline reportedly received more than 12 thousand calls last year, and the mobile unit responded to approximately 600 community visits.

Montgomery County is reportedly on track to nearly double those numbers for 2023.

RI International State Director Vincent Sabino said the emergency center is needed because it gets people help without dialing 911.

“What that means and why that’s so important to know is that means that they’re not going to the emergency room. They’re not going to jail. They’re where we were resolving some of the crises. These at home and more in their natural community,” said Sabino.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to attend the center’s ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24.