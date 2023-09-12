DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced new resources becoming available for school athletic coaches to better help athletes.

A new law will require all athletic coaches to complete training before they can apply for a pupil activity permit.

They will coordinate with state education and mental health and addiction services to obtain those permits.

These permits are required for licensed educators and non-licensed school employees dealing with any health-related activities.

The goal would be to give coaches the tools they need to identify when to provide resources… When a student athlete needs help.

Centerville High School’s Head Football Coach Brent Ullery said although we can’t change the past, perhaps we can change the future.

“If we want to really maximize their athletic potential and we want to maximize their high school experience and what they’re going to gain from athletics, because athletics are incredibly beneficial for students to participate in, then this needs to be something that we’re taking very seriously,” Ullery said.

