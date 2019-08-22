New memorial to be installed at National Museum of the Air Force

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – A new memorial will be installed Thursday at the National Museum of the Air Force, dedicated to the fallen from the now-deactivated 603rd Air Control Squadron from the Aviano Air Base in Italy.

The memorial, which will be located in the outdoor Memorial Park, will remember five members of the squadron who died between 1994 and 2005.

Maj. Thomas Wingard, F-135 Supply Chain Manager for the Defense Contracting Management Agency, was stationed with the 603rd ACS Scorpions at Aviano from 2001 through 2004. Maj. Wingard worked with the museum to have the memorial installed, receiving a letter of acceptance in March 2019.

The memorial was transported to Ohio by Maj. Dan Davis then picked up by Mike Ivey, who had two of the names not previously on the memorial added.

The names of the memorial include:

Senior Airman Christopher Croft (died in bicycle accident in June 1994)

(died in bicycle accident in June 1994) Airman First Class Shaun Anderson (died in a car accident in Jan. 2000)

(died in a car accident in Jan. 2000) First Lt. Michael Lacy (died in a car accident in March 2000)

(died in a car accident in March 2000) Airman First Class Antoine Holt (died in a mortar attack at Balad Air Base in April 2004)

(died in a mortar attack at Balad Air Base in April 2004) Staff Sgt. Ricardo Duran (died from complications of an asthma attack in Nov. 2005)

The memorial will officially be installed at 9 am on Thursday.

