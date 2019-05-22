New LION manufacturing facility opens in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Vandalia-based LION corporation held a grand opening for a new manufacturing site in Dayton on Wednesday.

Mayor Nan Whaley was in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the facility located at 66 Janney Road.

LION First Responder PPE, Inc. is the United States' largest family-owned manufacturer of first responder personal protective equipment (PPE).

The focus of the new manufacturing facility is to make first responder PPE, which includes traditional firefighter turnouts and the MT94™ CBRN (chemical, burn, radiological, and nuclear) defense ensemble.

The corporation invested $1.7 million to purchase and renovate the 55,000 square foot facility. They aim to create 75 full-time jobs with an average salary of $24,500 over the next three years.

"We are very excited to bring new apparel manufacturing jobs to the City of Dayton," said Steve Schwartz, LION President and CEO. "This new facility will greatly enhance LION's existing manufacturing capacity and allow us to continue to improve production and delivery times to meet our customer's expectations. We evaluated other areas, but advantages of the location we've selected here surpasses our other options. We thank the City of Dayton, Montgomery County, the Dayton Development Coalition, the Dayton Sewing Collaborative, and JobsOhio, for their support in making this project successful."

Co-owner and Corporate Counsel member, Andy Schwartz, said, "This is a big milestone for us to be able to have more production in Dayton and be able to add jobs to Dayton and return some production to Dayton where our roots are."

