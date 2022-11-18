Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The former Logan’s Roadhouse location in Miami Township, near the Dayton Mall, may have a new tenant in the coming months.

According to Miami Twp. Director of Community Development, Alex Carlson, the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission approved a proposed renovation for Red Robin in the October 2022 board of trustees meeting.

The current plan for the new Red Robin is working on getting the necessary final permits prior to construction, Carlson said. The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control says permits for D5 and D6 were applied for but are pending.

Construction on the vacant Logan’s Roadhouse may begin as soon as January, according to the township.

Carlson says, “We are excited to see continued investment in the Miami Crossing District and in Miami Township.”

The township says Red Robin hopes to be open by Summer 2023.

2NEWS reached out to Red Robin for comment and are waiting to hear back.