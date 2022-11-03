Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New plans have been announced after the largest hotel in downtown Dayton closed.

The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.

But the building will not be empty forever. According to Lockwood Development Partners, the hotel will be closed for what the company describes as “significant renovations” as the hotel is prepared for a new venue – a Hard Rock Hotel.

“The owners of the hotel, LW Dayton LLC and its affiliate Lockwood Development Partners LLC, know that the hotel is an important amenity to the Dayton Convention Center and downtown, and we look forward to reopening the upgraded hotel once all renovations are complete,” the company said in a release.

The building is in a prime location and is attached to the Dayton Convention Center via a skywalk bridge.

“Convention centers typically are there to stimulate other businesses in the community,” said Jacquelyn Powell, President and CEO of Dayton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “It’s very important to have these facilities to accommodate their needs.”

At this time, Lockwood Development Partners LLC has not said when they expect the hotel to open its doors to guests.