New library branch planned for Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library said it will build a new freestanding Library to serve the Huber Heights community. The Huber Heights Branch, which will be part of the recently announced redevelopment of the Marion Plaza on Brandt Pike, is the capstone of Dayton Metro Library’s $187 million facilities upgrade, made possible by voter support of a bond issue in 2012.

“We appreciate the patience of our Huber Heights patrons as we worked to find the ideal site,” said Tim Kambitsch, DML Executive Director. “We are so pleased that the Library will be part of the Brandt Pike Revitalization Project, and we want to thank the City of Huber Heights for their leadership in making this location possible.”

The library system said the 27,000 square foot Huber Heights Library will be the second largest Branch in the Dayton Metro system, and an $11.8 million investment in the city. LWC Inc., the architects of record for the Main Library in downtown Dayton, will design the building.

To launch the design work, the Library is holding a virtual Community Forum on Wednesday, December 9, 4:30 – 5:30 pm. The community is encouraged to participate. The online meeting will include a project update and the architects will gather feedback on localization opportunities and design values. The event link and password can be found on the Library’s website at DaytonMetroLibrary.org.