DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Lebanon business was forced to close for repairs after a car drove into the front wall on Saturday, April 15.

According to the New Lebanon Police Department, a new driver was attempting to park that evening when they drove over the parking blocks, colliding with the brick wall of China Dragon. Police said neither the driver nor the building occupants were injured.

At this time, China Dragon will be closed until a structural engineer can evaluate the structure and repairs can be made.