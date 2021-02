NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Lebanon United Methodist Church is hosting its monthly clothing closet giveaway Sunday.

The church said the event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2040 W. Main St. People in need can stop by to pick up clothing of any size varying from infant to adult.

The church will also be handing out a free meal.

For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.