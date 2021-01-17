New Lebanon church hosting clothing, meal giveaway Sunday

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Lebanon United Methodist Church is hosting their monthly clothes and free meal giveaway Sunday.

The church said the event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2040 W. Main St. The clothing closet has various sizes for infants through adults, along with shoes, belts, scarves, ties and hats.

Homemade casseroles, rolls and cookies will be available for a takeout meal.

Participants will remain in their cars until their number is called. Face masks are required.

For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page. 

