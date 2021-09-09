New laboratory and office building to open near WPAFB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A development company will begin building a new laboratory and office building on 20 acres near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base .

Woodard Development, LLC is conducting the development on 20 acres to meet the region’s growing need for Class A office and laboratory space, according to a release.

The site is an expansion of the existing Mission Point development and will add a 90,000-square-foot Class A office and lab building. The site could support an additional 300,000 square feet of space over time. Directly across from WPAFB, the site is already home to several defense contractors.

“The response to the expansion of Mission Point has been phenomenal. The continued growth within WPAFB is driving more requirements for high-quality large footprint space in the market,” said Jason Woodard, Principal, Woodard Development. “We truly appreciate the support of Jobs Ohio, the DDC, Greene County and the City of Beavercreek to help make this project happen.”

JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant for the project.

“Defense contractors come to Dayton to be close to Wright-Patt, but their missions require a specific type of office and lab space. Woodard Development understands those needs and we’re excited to partner with them to provide additional space for this fast-growing industry,” said Julie Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Regional Development at the Dayton Development Coalition. “The OSIP program provides an excellent resource to bring more of this in-demand space into the market.”