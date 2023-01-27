DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kroger Marketplace in Miamisburg held its grand opening Friday morning with an official ribbon cutting to welcome customers.

“Ecstatic about it for many reasons. The old Kroger needed to go,” exclaimed shopper Christine Mabe.

The new store is located at 255 N. Heincke Rd.

Complete with photo ops and some pomp and circumstance from the Miamisburg High School Marching Band, the store’s opening was reason to celebrate.

“This community has been talking about this for at least over a year,” says Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins.

It took some time to get there. In October, police say kids vandalized the store as it was under construction and caused $100,000 worth of damage. Even with the setback, they were able to move forward with the $27-million-dollar investment with more options for customers.

“We want to not only be a place where you buy your fresh produce for your family, but we also want you to be able to have the opportunity where you gather over a cup of coffee,” says Sarah Heyd, an Associate Communications Manager.

When constructing the store, customers were asked for their input.

“We have an apparel department now. We have Murray’s Cheese. We have Starbucks. We’re committed to taking care of this community, and we know that this community is going to take care of us as well. They have for many years,” says Store Manager Ben Pyzik.

Kroger says the store is bigger and better, and it’s added 125 new employees.

“We bring new, full, fresh and friendly experiences to the Miamisburg community,” states Duane Hatfield, the Division HR Leader.

With Starbucks, bistro seating, sushi bar, pharmacy, and Little Clinic, officials say the new store is also about double the size of the old one.

“Way bigger! I told my sister now we’ll be gone for three hours to the grocery store,” laughs Mabe.

The first 300 customers received a ten-dollar Kroger card. The store also offered giveaways and raffles for gift baskets and other prizes.