BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A new judge must be appointed in the case of Laticka Hancock, the woman who was hit by a Butler Township police officer in bystander video.

On Jan. 16, 31-year-old Laticka Hancock was arrested by Butler Township police after a disagreement between her and a McDonald’s employee.

The Butler Township Police Department said officers responded to the restaurant and Hancock refused to present her identification. The situation then escalated and officers attempted to arrest her.

Bystander video from the incident shows an officer punching Hancock multiple times.

That officer has since been placed on leave but does not have any formal reprimands at this time.

Hancock has been charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify, as well as other citations.

According to the Vandalia Municipal Clerk of Courts office, the judge has recused herself and a new judge will be appointed.

When a new judge is appointed, a trial date will be set.

Ohio BCI is leading the investigation of this incident with assistance from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office as well as the FBI.