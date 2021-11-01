KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) ­ – Spectrum is hiring 150 Customer Service Representatives at its location in Kettering Ohio.

According to a release by Spectrum, the position offers a starting wage of $18 to $18.75 an hour, with a $20 an hour base pay rate beginning in March of 2022. Workers also benefit from a 6-week paid training program, free and discounted Spectrum services and a benefits package.

Spectrum also said it is making significant building updates to the Kettering office in 2022.

To apply, fill out an application and job assessment online here.