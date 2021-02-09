MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — New information shows students in Ohio might be falling behind because of the remote learning during the pandemic. Governor Mike DeWine is requesting plans from school districts to help students from falling further behind

Mario Basora, superintendent of Huber Heights City Schools said they are taking the governor’s survey request seriously and are hopeful about staying in-person for the rest of the school year.

“Kids who have done great in more traditional school settings where they come to school everyday are really struggling,” said Basora.

On Facebook last week, Huber Heights City Schools got a jumpstart on the governor’s request addressing concerns of students falling behind due the pandemic.

“We don’t want any children falling behind right now, we want them to all grow and be successful so that next year, when we come back, we won’t skip a beat — catch up very quickly where we need to be,” said Basora.

According to the state’s data, test scores for nearly half of the kindergarten students for literacy and language were “not on track.” Proficiency rates in third grade tests have also dropped 8%.

A report from fall 2020 found losses for third grade tests were steeper in areas with higher rates of job loss and COVID-related unemployment as well. DeWine said school districts will tailor their plans to their students specific needs.

“A school may decide that the school days may be longer or that summer classes will help students,” said DeWine. “Other districts may decide that tutoring, summer program enrichment or remote learning options are the way to move forward. Regardless of the individual plan we have to move, and move quickly.”

Those plans the governor requested must be submitted by April 1.