New HVAC donated to mom with 6 children with special needs

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — Jean Henry has spent her life taking care of others, and now the community is helping to take care of her.

Devoting her time to her six children with special needs, her home was in dire need of repair and needed an outside overhaul. After the city of Union gave her a deadline to bring her home up to the city’s standards, the community stepped in to help her.

“It’s like Christmas is early,” says Jean. “We needed so much on the exterior, and it’s looking so much better out there that the interior– I was just totally unexpected.”

The community donated time, money, and resources to fix up the exterior, but the work didn’t stop there. Improvements extended inside.

“This was a complete surprise, anything interior was a complete surprise,” says Jean.

One of those interior jobs was a new HVAC system for her home. CJS Heating & Air installed the new system for free.

“Our team was just touched by it, and we said ‘Hey we got to help here. We got to do something,'” smiles Jim Bodine, President of CJS Heating & Air.

Jean’s furnace was 37 years old and needed updating.

“The HVAC system was in really bad shape,” describes Jim. “Everything was just layered with dirt, restricting air flow, causing things to run hot.”

To the company, this job meant so much more than the average installation.

“When payment comes in a thank you, it’s more than just a check,” says Joel Metcalf who did the installation. “I feel blessed to be in this house working here.”

The improvements are another step to help Jean and her family breathe a little easier–literally and figuratively.

“You know it’s going to be OK eventually,” says Jean.

Here is the work that’s been completed so far:

Kitchen cabinets and counter tops installed by Rex Maggert / and his Grandson Reese

Laundry appliances sponsored by Donna Patrick

Reliable Electric – all electrical issues corrected and new breaker panel

Korrect Plumbing – all plumbing issues handled

Morris Furniture’s – Rob Klaben is donating a new kitchen table and chairs

St Vincent de Paul is donating new mattress and box springs

Here’s the work that still needs to be completed:

Jean’s furniture is in need of replacement; living room needs a new couch and recliner; need 3-4 new dressers

Angie’s electric/motorized hospital bed is second hand and needs to be replaced

Mikey needs a manual hospital bed

Becky needs a solid platform bed

To donate to the GoFundMe account to help Jean, click here.

For other ways to help, contact Jill Sanders via email at: hilelane@yahoo.com