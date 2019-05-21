New housing under consideration in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN has learned more information about a new potential housing development in Miamisburg.

The city planning commission is considering rezoning an agriculture field into a residential neighborhood.

If approved Deer Valley would bring more than 190 homes near the intersection of Mound and Benner Roads.

The city is looking forward to the development, but neighbors are concerned about the increase in traffic and safety in the region.

Dave Bowland, a Miamisburg resident, said, “There is absolutely no overhead lighting in that plot. All the lighting is dependent upon the residents turning on their lamp posts in the front of their property. There are some dark spots. I would hope the city and the development would look at some overhead street lighting and some curbs.”

The is no word at this time when the plan will be voted on.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.