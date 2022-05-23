DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new housing community for senior veterans and civilians celebrated its grand opening.

McBride Place opened on the Dayton VA campus Monday. The facility is a new affordable housing community for veterans, but also civilians.

Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) was at the grand opening. According to a release, Turner secured $456,500 in federal grant funding for the St. Mary Development Corporation, who has been working on the housing project since 2019.

“In 2018, I began actively working with the St. Mary Development Corporation to assist with the completion of the McBride Place,” said Turner. “From working with officials at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to securing federal funds for the project, I am excited to see this project come to fruition. The veterans and senior residents of Dayton deserve to have an affordable place to live.”

The facility has 65 units for seniors age 55 and above.